Family of missing Broken Arrow man asking for community’s help

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The family of a missing Broken Arrow man is asking for your help to find him.

In the 10 days since he disappeared, he’s not only gone without his medication but there have also been multiple rounds of severe weather.

The family said Eugene Kozuk, also known as Gino, was staying at his mom’s house at the time of his disappearance more than a week ago and was caught on camera leaving the house around 4 a.m.

Eugene Kozuk (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Ring camera video from around 4:13 a.m. on May 24 was the last time the family got a look at Kozuk before he disappeared.

You can see him leaving his mother’s house near Jasper and Aspen in Broken Arrow and then he is gone.

FOX23 spoke with his family on Monday who said he has medical issues and a mental disability.

Their biggest worry is he is out there and doesn’t have his medications, his wallet, or his cell phone.

The family said there was a volunteer search party with cadaver dogs. They didn’t find anything, but the family still has hope.

They have been in contact with Broken Arrow Police who told FOX23 there is no new information, but they are pursuing potential leads from community tips .

Kozuk’s niece, Hayden Cypert, said this is such a hard time for their family right now because they have no way to reach out to him and have no idea of where he could have gone.

“It’s really scary and just not knowing is such an eerie feeling. I go between thinking we’re going to find him and he’s alive and then you know not, but just wanting him to be found,” Cypert said.

In the meantime, Kozuk’s dad is headed to Tulsa to help in the search efforts.

The family plans to host another search for him soon.

If you see Kozuk or know where he might be, his family asks you to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.