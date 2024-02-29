Family releases identity of woman killed in crash with a fire truck

Tamia Ray

By April Hill

Family members have now identified one of the two people killed in the crash near 41st and Harvard as 23-year-old Tamia Ray.

Her great-great aunt says Ray had a bright future and had plans to go to school.

“I can’t believe this happened,” said Ray’s Aunt Felicia Adair. “I just lost another nephew. We just buried him Saturday and now this. It’s just hard.”

Ray and a five-year-old child were passengers in the car when they were killed.

Police say six people were in the car that turned in front of the fire truck that was responding to a structure fire call.

A 26-year-old passenger was in her 2nd trimester and lost her baby.

Police say right now they’re not looking at who was at fault in the crash.

Click HERE to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

