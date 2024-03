Charles Colbert, accused of killing the mother of his children, Ashley Sneed has now been booked into David L. Moss.

Tulsa — A judge sentenced Charles Colbert Tuesday to life in prison without parole after he waived his right to a jury trial.

Prosecutors say Colbert shot Ashley Sneed multiple times while she tried to serve him custody papers near Admiral and 97th East Avenue.

Sneed, a mother of six, died at the hospital.

Police say there were several children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Colbert ran from the scene and was eventually arrested in Dallas.