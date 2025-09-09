Father sues DHS after employee kidnaps his 1-year-old daughter

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is being sued after an employee used fake documents to kidnap a 1-year-old girl.

KFOR reported that on Feb. 2, Midwest City Police responded to a kidnapping by a DHS employee.

Xander Faison went to a mother’s home on Jan. 30 stating she worked for DHS. Faison showed an emergency custody form and said if the child was not handed over, police would arrest the mother.

The mother allowed Faison to take her child, under the impression the girl would be cared for by a relative and approved for approved for a foster parent, KFOR reported.

Faison kept the child in her apartment for three days before police arrested her.

At the time of the incident, Faison was in training for DHS and took calls through the hotline. She was not authorized for fieldwork and the documents were falsified.

While working the hotline in December, Faison received a call from the child’s mother. Court documents said that Faison claimed her alternate personality, “Phoenix,” was worried about the health of the baby.

Faison claimed that “Phoenix” created a fake cell phone number and email to convince her partner that a family member wanted them to raise the baby.

Police said this is not the first time Faison has tried to kidnap a child. In 2024, she allegedly posed as a homeless alliance worker and tried to kidnap a different girl.

On Aug. 19, Faison was sentenced to 25 years, including a 10-year suspended sentence, and the first fifteen years to be served in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The father of the child is now suing DHS, claiming that DHS was negligent in the hiring, training, supervision and oversight of its employee.

The lawsuit claims DHS “hired and/or retained employees with actual or constructive knowledge of prior misconduct, including a background of fraud of dishonesty in another state, yet failed to properly screen, investigate or disqualify such employees from positions of trust.”

The father is asking for compensation for emotional distress and for the court to direct DHS to “implement and enforce adequate hiring, training, and supervisory safeguard to prevent recurrence of such misconduct.”