FBI Oklahoma City Field Office looking to identify victims of cyber attack involving INTEGRIS Health

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office is looking to identify potential victims of a cyber incident involving INTEGRIS Health which compromised the personal identifying information of more than 2 million patients.

The FBI said it happened in November 2023. The impacted information may include names, dates of birth, contact information, demographic information, and or Social Security numbers.

According to the FBI, in December 2023, INTEGRIS Health learned patients were getting communications from a group claiming responsibility for the unauthorized access. Patients may have also gotten extortion emails, requesting money to have their information removed from the dark web.

If you or your dependents were contacted by or engaged with anyone claiming responsibility for the incident, or have information relevant to the investigation, the FBI asks that you go to fbi.gov/IntegrisCyberIncident and fill out a short form.

If you have already submitted a complaint at ic3.gov, then you do not have to fill out the form.

The FBI said they are legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and or state law. Responses are voluntary but may be useful in the investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.

Based on your response, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide more information.

The FBI said all identities of victims will be kept confidential.