FBI searching for fugitives accused of sexually abusing child in Pryor

(Left) Gretchen Tennison | (Right) Larry Tennison (Left) Gretchen Tennison | (Right) Larry Tennison
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

The FBI is asking the public for help in finding two fugitives who are wanted for their alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of a child in Pryor between August 2018 and April 2019.

The FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Larry and Gretchen Tennison in May 2021 after they were both charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Larry has ties to Pryor, Norman, Bethany and McAlester, Oklahoma. He also has ties to Washington, Missouri and Maryland. The FBI said he is also known to ride motorcycles.

Gretchen has ties to Pryor and Sapulpa as well as Texas. The FBI said she is known to change her hair color often with different dyes and is heavily involved in online communities. Her hobbies include the production of art.

If you have any information about these individuals, you’re asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!