FBI seeking victims or witnesses in case against man arrested for impersonating federal agent

TULSA, Okla. — The FBI is seeking information from additional victims or witnesses in a case against a man who was arrested in Bixby last week for impersonating a federal agent.
The FBI said that on Wednesday, members of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant in Bixby for a man named Michael Williams who had falsely identified himself as a federal agent.
Agents found multiple firearms, ballistic armor, and law enforcement paraphernalia.
Williams was arrested as a result of that search warrant.
His Jeep was equipped with red and blue lights and a siren as well, the FBI said.
Anyone who has interacted with Williams and wishes to provide information is asked to contact the FBI Tulsa office at (918) 664-3300.
To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.