Federal judge dismisses Supt. Walters’ lawsuit against Freedom Religion Foundation

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education against the Freedom From Religion Foundation

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) against the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

The lawsuit filed on March 31 alleged FFRF “has interfered with and will continue to interfere with [Plaintiffs’] statutory authority to govern Oklahoma’s public schools,” and claimed declaratory and injunctive relief were necessary “to ensure that [Plaintiffs] can faithfully execute their duties, as well as protect the constitutional rights of Oklahoma’s public school students,” according to court documents.

According to a press release from the FFRF, the lawsuit filed by Walters and the OSDE sought to punish the FFRF for sending advocacy letters to school districts objecting to religious activity in public schools.

The FFRF filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on May 9.

U.S. District Judge John Heil III granted the dismissal on Wednesday.

“Plaintiffs have failed to sufficiently demonstrate standing under the framework,” the order read. “Indeed, the complaint does not allege that it has stopped executing its duties or ceased administration of Oklahoma’s public schools because of defendant’s letters. Nor does the complaint allege that the schools have ceased any policies or practices because of defendant’s letters. For these reasons, the court finds that plaintiffs have failed to show an injury in fact.”

“We are so pleased that Walters’ frivolous lawsuit seeking to muzzle FFRF and our free speech rights was promptly dismissed,” said FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “FFRF will continue our vital work to protect the constitutional rights of students and families around the nation, including in Oklahoma.”

Superintendent Walters’ office has not commented on the decision at this time.