FEMA coming to Barnsdall to provide financial assistance following tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — It was the announcement so many people in the community wanted to hear.

“So with that being said, starting tomorrow FEMA will be here,” Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said.

On Thursday at a community meeting announced through an emergency notification text, Kelley gave the news.

This means people insured or uninsured may qualify to get financial assistance for housing, medical supplies or even home repairs.

It also includes the possibility of funding for car repairs or transportation as well as a list of other things people need help with.

Kelley said FEMA will set up at the county barn across from the Sinclair on 5th Street.

After the community address, FOX23 caught up with Landon Ramsey who said his home is destroyed and he has no insurance,

He is looking forward to speaking with FEMA.

“The Red Cross is helping my wife. They are doing 100% of taking us from one point to another point. My car is demolished and we are waiting for a rental car tomorrow afternoon,” Ramsey said.

Osage and Pontotoc Counties were added to the major disaster declaration for Oklahomans who sustained damage from severe weather that began on April 25.

Residents of those counties may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

Eligible applicants may qualify for expenses such as rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid, and may include the following list that FEMA sent to FOX23.

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Computer Assistance: Money for people who need to repair or replace disaster-damaged computers.

To apply for FEMA assistance, click here or call their hotline at 800-621-3362.