Firefighters battle grass fires despite burn ban

Grass fire

By April Hill

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Fire department says Wednesday afternoon that Ladder 2 and Brush Truck 2 responded to a grass fire in a green space in the neighborhood near Washington St. and Elm Pl.

Firefighters says they were on the scene within minutes and put the small fire out quickly.

They want to remind everyone that current weather conditions are primed for grass fires.

Wagoner County and Tulsa County are under a burn ban until next Monday at noon.

County leaders ask that you do not do any outdoor burning, including bonfires, fire pits and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over non-flammable surfaces are permitted.

