Firefighters battle massive North Tulsa landfill fire

North Tulsa landfill fire (Crystal Kelly)

By Ben Morgan and Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — The North Tulsa Landfill caught fire around 7:50 Sunday night and continues to burn Monday morning.

Turley Fire Chief Nelson Segar says Turley firefighters along with the Tulsa Fire Department tried for hours to extinguish the fire with water but were not able to make enough progress to knock down the blaze.

Switching tactics, firefighters are covering the inferno with dirt and the fire and the fire is dying down.

The landfill is for household waste disposal and has caught fire multiple times in the past.

Chief Segar says the fire likely started with lithium-ion batteries that were not disposed of properly.

Lithium batteries are in many electronics and toys. Lithium batteries can be properly disposed of at a recycling facility.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!