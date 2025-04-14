Firefighters rescue driver trapped after crash in midtown Tulsa

The Tulsa Fire Department rescued a driver that was trapped after crashing into a concrete pillar in midtown Tulsa on Saturday.

TFD says the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road.

A man driving an SUV reportedly drove off the road and crashed into a concrete pillar in an embankment.

Firefighters arrived and secured the vehicle with Rescue Grip Hoists and a utility pole. While the vehicle was stabilized from falling further, firefighters below safely removed the driver with a ladder.

The vehicle was then slowly lowered and removed for a wrecker. The status of the driver was not released.