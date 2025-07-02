Firework ordinances for Tulsa County cities

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — There are specific ordinances for fireworks ahead of the 4th of July in various cities in Tulsa County.

If you live in Tulsa County and are planning to set off any fireworks this 4th of July season, check below to make sure you’re setting them off by your city’s ordinances and guidelines to avoid facing any fines for improper use.

TULSA:

In Tulsa, no fireworks or sparklers are allowed to be set off within city limits.

OWASSO:

In Owasso, no fireworks are allowed to be set off within city limits.

However, an exception is made for sparklers, fountains, and other “such type of fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making in character and are stationary,” according to the City of Owasso’s website.

GLENPOOL:

In Glenpool, you can only shoot off fireworks if you purchase a $20 permit. Even with a permit, fireworks can only be shot off on July 4th and July 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

BROKEN ARROW:

In Broken Arrow, you can shoot off fireworks within city limits without a permit. However, fireworks are only allowed on July 3 and July 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

SAND SPRINGS:

In previous years, Sand Springs residents would have had to buy a permit to be able to shoot off fireworks. However, in early June, the Sand Springs City Council ruled permits would no longer be required.

Though permits are no longer needed, fireworks can only be shot off within city limits on July 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and July 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

