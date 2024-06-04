Fireworks permits to go on sale in Sand Springs

Fireworks permits will go on sale in Sand Springs later this month.

Sales for the mandatory permits begin on Monday, June 17th and end at 4 o’clock Friday, July second.

The permits are $20 each for any resident who wants to set off fireworks within the city limits.

You must be 18 years old or older to get a permit.

During the holiday, city leaders say permit holders can use neighborhood streets to set off fireworks, as long as you’re not blocking traffic and the debris is removed.

Fireworks can only be used on July third from 6pm to 11pm and on July fourth from 11am to 11pm.

Permits can be purchased in person at the City of Sand Springs Customer Service, located at 100 E Broadway St.

You can also buy a permit online www.sandspringsok.org.

According to a city news release, fees collected from permits help offset overtime costs of police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods on this busy holiday to assure fireworks are being discharged responsibly with a valid permit.

Without the permit, the pre-set court fine for illegally discharging of fireworks in the city limits is $171. However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repetitive violations.

For further information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, extension 2551.







