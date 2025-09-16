First batch of water samples pass testing in Coweta, boil order still in effect

UPDATE (9/16/2025) - COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta says that the first batch of system-wide water samples provided to the Tulsa County Health Department has passed testing. The second batch of bacteriological samples has been submitted for testing, and the city is currently awaiting results.

For the boil order to be lifted, the city must have two consecutive days of system-wide samples that pass testing.

The city says residents can still get bottled and bulk water at the Atwoods staging site.

UPDATE (9/15/2025) - COWETA, Okla. — Bottled water provided by the City of Coweta is available for residents at the Atwood’s staging site.

Residents are asked to bring identification and a copy of their water bill proving they are City of Coweta water customers. Each household will receive one case of water.

The Coweta Fire Department will also be on site with water tankers filled with drinking water for people who would like to bring personal water jugs to have them filled.

Due to the mechanics of the bulk water dispensers, the maximum container size is one gallon, but each household can fill multiple containers up to a maximum of five gallons.

The boil order is still in place, and the first day worth of water samples have been submitted for testing. Another set will be submitted if the initial samples are okay.

If both come back clean, the boil order will be lifted. These samples take anywhere between 24 to 30 hours to be fully tested.

9/14/2025 - COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta said repairs to a water main have been completed, but a boil order will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

The damaged 12-inch main was repaired around 2:30 a.m. and the system is being re-pressurized for the whole city.

The city asks residents to run taps for a few minutes to help clear residual in the line.

Showering and bathing are allowed. The city said to avoid swallowing or drinking tap water that has not been boiled. If you use the water to cook, ensure you are boiling it for at least two minutes.

The city said water samples will be collected each day and taken to the Tulsa County Health Department to check for the presence of bacteria. The boil order will be lifted when the city has two consecutive days of clear tests.

Restaurants may remain open if they are following the boil order requirements.

Coweta Public Schools has been notified and is making appropriate preparations for students.

The boil order will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.