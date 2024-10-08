The first phase of construction on a busy intersection in Owasso is nearly complete

OWASSO, Okla. — Phase One of the construction on East 96th Street North and North 129th East Avenue in Owasso is nearly complete.

Travis Blundell, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Owasso, said he’s pleased with how smooth the work has been so far, and its completion will help to increase efficiency for cars traveling through the intersection.

Blundell said part of the improvements include the addition of turn lanes.

“We added a left turn lane to get onto 169 and a dedicated right turn lane when you are headed west to turn on 169,” said Blundell. “We are hoping that will alleviate a lot of congestion that has been going on here for years.”

According to Blundell, Phase Two to redo the concrete on the Owasso Expressway Frontage Road is now underway.

“There are many panels that are cracked and quite frankly, it is a very rough ride,” said Blundell.

All of this part of the project is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving.

Blundell said sometime in October or November, they will be bidding out construction on the other side of this project to improve the west side of 96th Street along the Highway 169 bridge.