First responders rescue 13-year-old boy from QuikTrip roof

Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA helped a 13-year-old down from a QuikTrip awning Tuesday.

Police say they received a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning from the QuikTrip near Pine and Peoria reporting a 13-year-old being followed by a man in a car from the business.

However, when police arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the boy. Officers eventually found him on the roof.

Police say the 13-year-old climbed the ladder on the side of the building onto the awning. Two officers joined the boy on the roof and said while explaining the situation, the boy made statements about harming himself.

Police contacted Tulsa Fire and EMSA to help get the boy down and to check his health.

TPD’s Community Response Team was on scene and contacted the boy’s mother. He was brought down from the roof safely and has been evaluated for treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally and needs help, please call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.