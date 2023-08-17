Flock cameras help nab Broken Arrow kidnapping suspects, police say

Broken Arrow Police say they got an assist from Flock surveillance cameras in Tulsa, as well as the Tulsa Police Department’s new Real Time Information Center, that helped them track down and arrest two men who are accused of kidnapping a woman Wednesday night.

BAPD says officers responded to a call of a reported kidnapping behind a hotel near 61st and Aspen around 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say they determined that two men had thrown a woman into a vehicle and driven away.

They say they coordinated their response with officers and dispatchers at the TPD Real Time Information Center and that a Flock camera was able to track the vehicle to a location near the Broken Arrow Expressway and 41st street, between Memorial and Mingo in Tulsa.

31-year old Eric Meyers and 49-year old John Walker were arrested and are now facing charges of Kidnapping and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Police say this was not a random kidnapping and say one of the suspects was in a previous relationship with the alleged victim.

BAPD officials say they also have plans to install Flock cameras or something similar in the Broken Arrow area and use it to work together with other law enforcement across jurisdictions.

©2023 Cox Media Group