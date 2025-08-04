Florida man killed in Sequoyah County crash

Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 69-year-old man is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Sequoyah County on Sunday.

Troopers report three vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 near Highway 64 around 1:35 Sunday morning.

John W. Beahn from Fruitland Park, Florida, was a passenger in one of the vehicles in the crash and pronounced dead by medical professionals.

OHP says the driver of the vehicle Beahn was in was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

OHP has not released the cause of the crash.