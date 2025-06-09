Food Trucks and Fireworks:  Sand Springs is set for Independence Day

Sand Springs’ annual Third of July Fireworks Show at Case Community Park will have something for everyone. The city recently announced they will celebrate Independence Day with a “Star-Spangled Salute” involving a big fireworks show, food trucks, inflatables, and a kid’s zone.

This annual event will take place Thursday, July 3 at and the fireworks show will close out the evening, starting at around 9:15 p.m.

“Our annual Third of July Fireworks Show is more than just a celebration,” said Sand Springs Parks Director Josh Quigley. “It’s a cherished tradition that brings our community together in the heart of our parks system...”

Several businesses from area towns will be there to help. Andolinis Pizza, Owasso Sweets, Kekos Tacos, Deb’s pineapple whip, and Ash’s Boba Tea will all be there, and Church That Matters will host the kid’s zone.

The “Star-Spangled Salute” is expected to be a celebration of community spirit and patriotism, providing an opportunity for friends and family to enjoy the event together.

The annual fireworks show was handled by the Sertoma Club in the past but is now hosted by the city.