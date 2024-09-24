Food vendors gearing up for Tulsa State Fair this week

There’s a flurry of activity at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds this week, as they gear up for this year’s Tulsa State Fair, which starts on Thursday.

For some, the main attraction is of course the rides, but for quite a few others, it’s the FOOD.

The State Health Department will be inspecting and licensing around 200 food vendors on Tuesday and Wednesday, representing more than 600 man-hours.

Tulsa Health Department Special Events Coordinator Moses Betru says you can look for the bright pink sticker with the letters “T-H-D.”

That tells you the vendor has been approved.

“You’ll see a little pink sticker in their window with their state license and their city license. Normally if you ask, hey can I see your license, they’ll usually indicate it in a conspicuous location,” Betru said.

Tulsa Health Department inspection sticker

He says the best thing you can do on your own to avoid a food-borne illness at the fair, since you’ll be touching a lot of shared surfaces on rides and elsewhere, is to be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before you eat.