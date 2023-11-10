Former BAPS bus driver accused of kidnapping doesn’t qualify for wrongful termination

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A former Broken Arrow bus driver who had charges dropped against him after being arrested says he wants to warn other bus drivers.

Tom Young was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, but the District Attorney did not go through with the charges.

“It could happen to any bus driver,” Young said. “They said I followed protocol perfectly the way it happened was a perfect storm.”

Young said he never even watched the dash cam video that showed his interaction with the kids. He said he is not looking back.

“I don’t have any resentment,” he said. I have no unforgiveness for anyone.”

Young showed FOX23 paperwork from when he was fired and the Broken Arrow School policy on Thursday.

While he said he has no hard feelings, he said he is curious to know why he doesn’t qualify to appeal for wrongful termination.

“I have to be employed for a continual year,” he said.

Young said because he left his job earlier in the year and then came back it made him ineligible to file for unemployment.

FOX23 reached out to the school district who said because Young was not employed for a full year, state statute doesn’t qualify him to apply.

It is something that caught Young by surprise as he is working to get back into the workforce.

“I am not financially insecure, I am fine, again to reiterate the only reason I am talking to you now is not retaliation, vindictiveness, except to give a voice to other bus drivers that this could have happened to them,” he said.