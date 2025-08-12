Former Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond passes away at age 71

Former Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond has passed away at the age of 71.

Thurmond passed away in his home on August 7. He served on the Broken Arrow City Council for 20 years, which includes his time as mayor.

The City of Broken Arrow shared a statement on their Facebook, which read in part:

“During his time, he worked tirelessly to guide our city’s growth and enhance the quality of life for everyone who called Broken Arrow home. His dedication and impact will remain a lasting part of Broken Arrow’s history. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Services for former Mayor Thurmond will be on August 13 at LifeChurch, located at 2420 East Kenosha Avenue in Broken Arrow, at 10 a.m.