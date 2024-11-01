Former Broken Arrow police officers get community service, fines in taken ammunition case

Tulsa County Courthouse The Tulsa County Court House in downtown Tulsa. (Staff)

By Skyler Cooper

Four former Broken Arrow police officers will not be formally charged after an investigation found they took ammunition from what they thought was an abandoned house.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said after reviewing the case, investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it was determined the former officers will not be formally charged. Instead, they will be placed on a deferred prosecution.

The DA’s office said the facts of the case, and acknowledgement by the officers, led to that decision.

In the deferred prosecution agreement, the DA’s office said the former officers must fulfill certain probation requirements including community service hours and fines.

“We appreciate the Broken Arrow Police Department’s commitment to upholding its values and reporting any potential misconduct.” Tulsa County First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

