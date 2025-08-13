Former Catoosa teacher charged with molesting student

OWASSO, Okla. — A former Catoosa teacher has been charged with molesting one of her students in 2022.

According to court documents, the student had a therapy appointment in January of 2023, where they told their therapist a former teacher had groomed them for months before molesting them in 2022.

Megan Porter, a teacher at Catoosa Middle School, allegedly began communicating with the 13-year-old student by sharing emails and Snapchat messages.

The affidavit claims the student told police Porter sent videos showing her smoking weed and snorting lines of cocaine, and sent photos of her naked breasts.

On January 8, 2022, Porter allegedly told the student to lie to their guardian and say they were staying at a friend’s house, the affidavit continues. Porter then picked up the student at a nearby skate park and took them back to her apartment in Owasso.

Police were able to confirm Porter had lived in the apartment the student claimed they were taken to at the time of the incident.

Investigators searched Porter’s work laptop and cell phone, and found several web searches concerning “paraphilia disorder in women,” “fetishes” and sexual desire discrepancy."

The affidavit claims her cell phone had no info backed up before November 2022, several months after the alleged crime.

Following the alleged crime, Porter joined the U.S. Air Force. During a security clearance interview in May of 2025, admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the student, court documents confirm.

Porter is charged with lewd molestation.