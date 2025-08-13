Former Claremore pastor accused of trying to film up woman’s skirt appears in court

UPDATE (8/13/2025) — An arraignment has been continued for a former Claremore pastor accused of trying to film under a woman’s skirt at a Hobby Lobby in Tulsa.

KRMG told you 34-year-old Kendrick Oakley, who served as a pastor at Destiny Life Church’s Claremore campus, was arrested last week. The Tulsa County District Attorney had issued a warrant for his arrest on 11 charges of peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment.

Police said on July 9 of last year, Oakley allegedly followed a woman around a Hobby Lobby in south Tulsa and tried to film up her skirt multiple times.

Oakley was bonded out of jail on Thursday and appeared in court for his arraignment on Wednesday morning.

His arraignment was continued to Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

UPDATE (8/6/2025): Oakley was apprehended in Rogers County and booked into the Rogers County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Kendrick Oakley (Rogers County Sheriff's Office)

When asked why it took a year to file the charges against Oakley, DA Steve Kunzweiler’s said in a statement that:

“Mr. Oakley’s initial prosecution was declined by our office because Mr. Oakley claimed he was Indian, and therefore not able to be prosecuted by the State due to McGirt case law that prevents the State from having jurisdictional authority to prosecute. The Cherokee Nation also submitted a letter stating that Mr. Oakley may meet the criteria for being a Cherokee Nation citizen, and that his blood quantum should be investigated.

Mr. Oakley was afforded due process and it was determined by the court that McGirt was not applicable to his case, and that he did not meet the criteria for Cherokee citizenship. This ruling reinforced that the State did have proper jurisdiction to prosecute Mr. Oakley.

Once the State received that verification, our office expeditiously re-filed charges against Mr. Oakley on August 1st, 2025.

This is another example of why it is so important for there to be concurrent criminal jurisdiction between Indian Nations and the State of Oklahoma in order to prosecute cases in a timely manner.”

Original: Tulsa police say they looking for a man for trying to record under a woman’s skirt 11 times in 16 minutes.

Kendrick Oakley

Officers were called to the Hobby Lobby near 71st and Mingo around 3:00 p.m. on July 6th, 2024.

Security reported that they spotted Kendrick Oakley following a woman around the store and using his cell phone to photograph/record underneath her skirt when she was not looking.

On August 6th, 2025, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Oakley with 11 counts of Peeping Tom with Photographic/Electronic Equipment.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Oakley’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.