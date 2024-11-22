Former dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting patients after surgery

A Stillwater man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims.

According to Stillwater Police, detectives arrested 35-year-old Cody Allen Stolfa at his residence in July. Police said Stolfa sexually assaulted an unconscious victim recovering from dental surgery.

Stolfa was charged with forcible sodomy and pleaded not guilty.

This week, Stillwater Police presented 15 new victims and investigation findings to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.

Stillwater Police said local FBI agents presented detectives with video discovered on the dark web in June. Since then, detectives have obtained several more videos and photographs that allegedly show multiple sexual offenses.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred from June to September 2021, when Stolfa worked at a dental practice in Stillwater, police said. All victims were positively identified and notified.

Stillwater Police said the new charges they presented include multiple counts of sexual battery, forcible sodomy, child exploitation, clandestine recording, sodomy with a victim under 16 and lewd acts with a child.

Stolfa remains in custody at Payne County Jail.