Former Gov. George Nigh to lie in state Monday, public memorial service scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh will lie in state at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday.

Nigh served as both the 17th and 22nd Governor of Oklahoma and was the first to win all 77 counties in the state.

Nigh passed on July 30 at the age of 98. His body will be placed in the fourth-floor rotunda at the Capitol from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A public memorial service for former Gov. Nigh is planned for Aug.14 at 11 a.m. at Crossings Community Church, 14600 North Portland Avenue, in Oklahoma City.