Former OK House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols announces run for Attorney General

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Former Oklahoma House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols announced his campaign for Attorney General on Wednesday.

Echols was House Majority Floor Leader for eight years, making him the longest-serving Majority Floor Leader in Oklahoma history.

Echols said the campaign comes with the backing of 17 sheriffs across Oklahoma including:

Andy Cumberledge - Love County Sheriff

Love County Sheriff Bret Bowling - Creek County Sheriff

Creek County Sheriff Chris Amason - Cleveland County Sheriff

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris West - Canadian County Sheriff

Canadian County Sheriff Clay Sander - Dewey County Sheriff

Dewey County Sheriff Cory Rink - Garfield County Sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff Daymon Devereaux - Logan County Sheriff

Logan County Sheriff Freeland Wood - Pottawatomie County Sheriff

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Gary Dodd - Johnston County Sheriff

Johnston County Sheriff Jim Mullett - Garvin County Sheriff

Garvin County Sheriff Joe Harper - Payne County Sheriff

Payne County Sheriff Johnny Christian - Bryan County Sheriff

Bryan County Sheriff Matt McGuire - Noble County Sheriff

Noble County Sheriff Scott Walton - Rogers County Sheriff

Rogers County Sheriff Shane Booth - Ellis County Sheriff

Ellis County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III - Oklahoma County Sheriff

Oklahoma County Sheriff Vic Regalado - Tulsa County Sheriff

“I am ready to serve the great state of Oklahoma, and I am truly thankful for the amazing support the campaign is receiving out of the gate,” said Echols “As your Attorney General I’ll defend your freedoms, safeguard taxpayer dollars and stand strong with our law enforcement heroes.”