Former Tulsa mayor Robert LaFortune dies

Robert LaFortune

By April Hill

Current Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum confirms on Facebook that his grandfather, and Former Tulsa Mayor Robert Lafortune, has passed away.

Mayor Bynum says, “Last night as the sun set over the city he loved, my grandad passed from this world surrounded by his family. I can’t remember a time in my life when he wasn’t my hero.”

He goes on to say, “Thank you for giving me the chance to hold his hand and tell him how much he meant to me.”

LaFortune was born here in Tulsa in 1927 and served as mayor from 1970 to 1978.

Prior to that, he also served as Tulsa’s commissioner of streets and public property for several years.

His nephew, Bill LaFortune also served as mayor of Tulsa.

His grandson, G.T. Bynum is our city’s current mayor.

LaFortune Park was named in Robert’s honor in 1960.

No word yet from the family on services.




April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!