Former Wagoner city councilor arrested on child sex charges

Former Wagoner City Councilor Steven Rhoden was arrested booked into the Wagoner County jail Friday.

Rhoden was charged with: Child Sexual Abuse, Soliciting Child Prostitution, Encouraging Minor to Commit Drug Related Crimes and Outraging Public Decency.

According to court records , the victim in this case is a minor child who was under Rhoden’s care. Those records indicate the alleged crimes happened between November 2024 and February 2025.

On his LinkedIn page, Rhoden said he previously worked at Tulsa Public Schools for more than 9 years.

Rhoden resigned from the Wagoner City Council in August 2024.