Fort Gibson man dead following drowning in Muskogee County

Do Not Use
By FOX23.com News Staff

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man has drowned on the Neosho River near Fort Gibson in Muskogee County Wednesday evening according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officers say Thomas Edward Barnett Jr, 39 of Fort Gibson, was reported missing by a relative after the family returned to a location to pick him up following a fishing trip and discovered he was not there. Local authorities began search with no recovery at the time. Just before 10 p.m. the OHP Marine Enforcement Division was contacted to assist in a water search.

On Thursday, September 18 around 9:30 the Marine Enforcement Division found Barnett in approximately eight feet of water, approximately three feet below the surface, near Clinkenbeard State Park in Muskogee County.

OHP says a personal flotation device was not in use.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!