Fort Gibson Public Schools closed on Tuesday following severe weather damage

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson Public Schools canceled all events and will be closed on Tuesday due to storm damage following severe weather on Monday.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Fort Gibson Public Schools said that they will be closed to allow time for recovery and for people to stay safe.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the recent storm that swept through our town. In the midst of the damage and destruction, we are reminded once again of the strength, resilience, and unity that define our community — the very spirit of Tiger Pride that carries us through tough times,” read the statement in part.