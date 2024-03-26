Fort Myers police arrest nude woman for arson at church, then starting fire in patrol car

By Jen Townley

A Fort Myers woman has been arrested for allegedly setting two small fires, one at a church, and then after being detained, she set another small fire in the back of a patrol car, according to WINK News.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 5:32 a.m. on Thursday, an officer put out a small fire near 2431 Cleveland Avenue and another small one at Grace Church at 2415 Grand Avenue.

They found 42-year-old Taylor Nicole Pyatte naked and near the fire. Officers arrested her pending an evaluation for a Baker Act.

The police department said that while Pyatte was in the patrol vehicle, she had started a small fire in the car’s door panel.

She had been searched prior; however, police believe she may have hidden the lighter somewhere that officers would not find it.

Pyatte faced charges of arson and damage to property or criminal mischief.


