Four customers arrested after assaulting Tulsa McDonald’s employees

TULSA, Okla. — Four people were arrested on Friday after police say they assaulted several McDonald’s employees and raided the kitchen.

Tulsa police received a report that a group of people at a McDonald’s near 51st and South Memorial were telling employees and patrons to get on the ground, assaulting employees, and vandalizing food and equipment in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

Officers arrived and detained five people as they ran from the store, according to a press release.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects ordered through the drive-through and were unhappy with the service and threw a drink at the employee working the window,” according to a press release.

The five “unhappy” customers then ran into the kitchen area of the store and assaulted several employees by hitting, kicking, and pulling their hair, police said.

Police said they arrested four of the five suspects who raided the kitchen and a fifth person who made a video of the incident cooperated by turning over her video. She was released.

Armani George and Jaylyne Barnes were arrested for assault and battery and resisting police officers.

Two juveniles were arrested for assault and battery and resisting officers and booked into the juvenile justice.

Police said the employees who were assaulted suffered scrapes and bruises, but their injuries were not serious.