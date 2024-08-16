Fourth round of excavations ends at Oaklawn Cemetery

Fourth round of excavations ends at Oaklawn Cemetery (1921Graves Facebook)

By Skyler Cooper

The fourth round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery wrapped up Friday.

The search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre moved forward with 11 more exhumations, officials announced during a news conference.

State Archaeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck of those 11, three were confirmed to be gunshot victims. She said two were shot with at least two different types of weapons and one had evidence of burning.

This round of work began on July 22nd, but since the beginning of the investigation in 2020, Dr. Stackelbeck said they’d documented 190 graves. Just five of those graves were marked, she added.

Stackelbeck said 47 exhumations were completed since the very beginning of this work.

To date, only one confirmed victim of the Tulsa Race Massacre has been identified.

More here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!