Freeze warnings Monday morning

A freeze warning remains in effect through 9 am this morning. (NWSTulsa)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa is warning about freezing conditions in the Tulsa area Monday morning.

Low temperatures this morning will bottom out in the 25-30 degree range across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, and the freeze warning remains in effect through 9 am.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall even further by Tuesday morning.

With low temperatures in the low to mid 20s across much of the area Tuesday morning, another freeze warning will be in effect across all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas from midnight through 9 am Tuesday morning.

News Editor

