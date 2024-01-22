Freezing rain moves into Green Country

Winter Weather Coverage from 10.23 KRMG

By Skyler Cooper

As rain moves into the Tulsa area, travel could become hazardous due to cold temperatures.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said freezing rain could last well into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of Green Country.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Okmulgee County until 12PM Monday.

Ice accumulation could reach 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch, NWS-Tulsa said.

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing until around 12PM Monday, there’s a good chance ice could accumulate on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Though amounts are minimal, forecasters said the power grid could be at risk due to ice building up on power lines.

Monday’s afternoon high temperature will be around 39 degrees. Rain will stick around through Wednesday.

Check the five-day forecast here

Some Green Country school districts have decided to cancel classes Monday, including Tulsa Public Schools.

Other districts are switching to distance learning.

View the full list of closings & delays here

The KRMG StormCenter team will be on hand to keep you informed of the latest conditions.

Listen to the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter from 5AM-9AM for the latest news, weather and traffic.

