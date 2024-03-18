Gang member arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Demarco Cox on drug and traffic charges Friday night.

Police say an officer stopped a black Chevrolet Impala with an obstructed windshield at around 9:45 p.m. on East Admiral Place. The driver, identified as Cox, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Police found cocaine in a clear baggy in Cox’s mouth while conducting a sobriety test.

During a search of Cox and his vehicle, police found around 30 Xanax bars, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, $1,300 in cash, a digital scale, and a loaded handgun.

A records check found Cox to be a convicted felon and a 57 St. Hoover gang member.

Cox was arrested on two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DUI drugs, and other traffic-related charges.