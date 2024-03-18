Gang member arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in east Tulsa

Demarco Cox

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Demarco Cox on drug and traffic charges Friday night.

Police say an officer stopped a black Chevrolet Impala with an obstructed windshield at around 9:45 p.m. on East Admiral Place. The driver, identified as Cox, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Police found cocaine in a clear baggy in Cox’s mouth while conducting a sobriety test.

During a search of Cox and his vehicle, police found around 30 Xanax bars, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, $1,300 in cash, a digital scale, and a loaded handgun.

A records check found Cox to be a convicted felon and a 57 St. Hoover gang member.

Cox was arrested on two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DUI drugs, and other traffic-related charges.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!