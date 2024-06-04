Gas prices plunge overnight

Kum &Go

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — The pain at the pump is a little less this morning.

Gas prices plunged about 10 cents overnight.

AAA says the average cost for a tank of gas yesterday in Oklahoma was around $3.03 a gallon.

This morning, QuikTrip has their gas listed for $2.93.

Casey’s is also posting lower prices, matching QT at $2.93.

Your best bargain of the morning is at Kum & Go. Their prices rank the lowest at $2.91 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas in Oklahoma last week was $3.07 a gallon.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!