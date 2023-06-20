Gas stations far and few between during major power outage across green Country

TULSA, Okla. — There is gas out there, but the several closed gas stations make it difficult to acquire.

For some of the places that are open, it’s like standstill traffic trying to get to a pump.

“A lot of people who are not from this area, and they are being absolutely rude,” said resident Shauna Womack.

Womack sat up on a lawn chair and watched cars come and go from the QuikTrip near Admiral and Memorial.

“I am here at this QuikTrip every day and I help clean the parking lots and stuff and it usually runs smoothly,” she said.

A similar scene could be found at the QuikTrip at 51st and 129th.

Elsewhere at a One Stop, one driver was barely off the road in line to get gas.

A woman from Claremore has tried three places to get gas, some people have waited in line for up to half an hour.

You could not find gas Monday afternoon at the QuikTrip at 21st and Memorial, or the one at 11th and Sheridan, where only a Tulsa fire truck sat at a pump.

It was the same story at the QuikTrip at 36th and Peoria and a Kum & Go just down the road at 31st and Sheridan.

One person posted a list of places on a neighborhood Facebook page showing multiple locations that have fuel.

“They should be thankful and humbled that there is a QuikTrip that is available right now during this whole situation,” Womack said.

Womack said she hopes people get gas and treat each other with respect.