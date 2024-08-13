Georgia woman arrested after police chase in Broken Arrow

A woman from Georgia was arrested in Broken Arrow after police said she led officers on a chase Monday afternoon.

According to BAPD, 34-year-old Amanda Williams was trying to cash a $2,000 check with a stolen ID at the Bank of Oklahoma near Lynn Lane and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

When officers arrived, they said Williams sped away from the bank drive-thru and reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour on Lynn Lane. BAPD said the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and hit multiple other cars as she led officers on a chase before crashing out near 51st and Lynn Lane.

Police said Williams ran into the woods, but was arrested a short time later.

“Officers located 12.51 grams of Fentanyl inside her purse along with numerous credit cards, debit cards, checks, social security cards, and drivers licenses belonging to other people.” Broken Arrow police said.

Williams was arrested and faces charges including: Aggravated Fentanyl Trafficking, Felony Eluding, Identity Theft, Possession of CDS Paraphernalia, Possessing Stolen Property and Uttering a Forged Instrument.