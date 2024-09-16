Glenpool man sentenced to 12 years for deadly 2022 stabbing

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in 2022.

29-year-old Richard Allen Harris was arrested in November 2022 after Glenpool Police responded to a stabbing call near 138th and Elm and found Roy Baker unresponsive and Harris covered in blood.

Baker was pronounced dead and Harris was arrested and charged with the deadly stabbing.

In May, a jury found Harris guilty of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced last Tuesday to 12 years in prison with credit for time served.