Glenpool voters to decide on $53 million school bond

Voters in Glenpool head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $53 million school bond issue.

If passed, Glenpool Public Schools will do a complete remodel of the high school, which hasn’t been renovated since the 80s.

The district will also add a gym and safe room to the elementary school, create a new space for the wrestling and cheerleading teams, and do renovations to the sports arena.

The biggest project is the high school. Superintendent Curtis Layton says it’s part of the district’s master plan for the next 10 to 15 years.

“We started this process about four years ago. We started looking at...the community needs,” Layton says. “We looked at our demographics and saw how quickly the town was growing, knowing that our school is going to have to accommodate for that growth.”

Layton says the district paid off their last bond issue a year early, so if the new package is approved, it will not affect taxes.