Goodwill Tulsa opens new Second Chance Outlet

TULSA, Okla. — Goodwill Tulsa opened its new Goodwill Second Chance Outlet on Thursday.

The Outlet will feature bins and merchandise by the pound, the announcement said.

“Sometimes terrific items in our retail stores don’t sell, and now those items will find their way to the Outlet — at prices even lower than in our retail stores,” the announcement said.

Revenue from the Outlet will support Goodwill’s mission.

“The Outlet is a great opportunity for Goodwill to streamline its processes while expanding our mission,” said Goodwill Vice President of Operations, Rodney Carroll. “The Outlet allows us to put our donations, and our warehouse space, to better use — and it offers great jobs.”

“We’ll have new merchandise coming in all day long,” said Outlet Manager Michael Genay. “So you never know what you’ll find!”

The new store also creates employment opportunities for people in the community and advancement opportunities for those already employed at Goodwill.

“At Goodwill, we remove barriers to employment,” Carroll said. “Whether a person lacks education, has intellectual disabilities, or is reentering society, they can find new opportunities at Goodwill.”

The Outlet is located at 2800 Southwest Boulevard, Tulsa, OK. It’s next door to Goodwill’s administration offices and processing facility.

It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.