Goodyear blimp passes through Tulsa

Goodyear blimp The Goodyear blimp N3A lands at Tulsa Riverside Airport on July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Fox 23)

By Steve Berg

It’s the perfect story for a week when Congress was holding hearings about UFO’s.

The Goodyear blimp made a swing through Tulsa today, making a low pass right over the downtown Tulsa skyline around 2:30 p.m. and getting a lot of people’s attention.

A Goodyear spokesman says the blimp has been covering various events on the east coast and is in the middle of a ten-day, cross-country trip back to its home base in Carson, California.

It made a stop to refuel at Riverside Airport by Jenks.

It’s next stop was scheduled at the Goodyear tire plant in Lawton.

From there it has stops planned in Hobbs, New Mexico; Deming, New Mexico; Goodyear, Arizona (naturally); and then home to Carson, weather-permitting, the Goodyear spokesman says.


Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

