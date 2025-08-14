Google announces plan to invest $9 billion in OK over next two years

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Google announces plan to invest $9 billion in OK over next two years

PRYOR, Okla. — Google announced its plan to invest $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years on Wednesday.

The money will focus on AI and Cloud infrastructure and help to expand workforce development and technological education programs in Pryor and Stillwater.

In Stillwater, a new data center is set to be built, and Google’s existing campus in Pryor will be expanded.

The funding is also set to go towards making Google AI tools and training resources available to the Oklahoma workforce.

To help get Oklahomans into that workforce, Google is partnering with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to provide students with critical AI and job readiness skills.

Google said this will give students, faculty and staff no-cost access to Google career certificates and AI training courses.

Oklahoma leaders like Governor Kevin Stitt said this $9 billion investment will benefit the community for a very long time and he said he’s looking forward to witnessing it.

“If you think about a $9 billion investment, number one, the construction jobs, the infrastructure jobs, the restaurants, the bicycle shops, the insurance company, the car dealerships,” said Governor Stitt. “It’s just going to be amazing for our state. Then you think about the permanent jobs that are going to last forever. You don’t put $9 billion in the ground and then pick that up and move it.”

Google will also integrate AI tools into training curriculum and boost the number of electrical worker apprentices in Oklahoma.

The initiative will train existing electrical workers and more than 160 apprentices in Oklahoma by 2030.

Construction is already underway and both campus projects are expected to be completed between 2027 and 2028.its