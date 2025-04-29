Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Becky Carson to State Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Becky Carson to the State Board of Education.

Carson is a retired special education teacher who spent over 30 years as an educator.

“Becky Carson has spent her career making a difference in the lives of Oklahoma children, especially those with special needs,” said Stitt. “Her commitment to doing what’s best for students and her proven leadership will make her an outstanding addition to the State Board of Education.”

Outside of her career in education, Carson has owned and operated several businesses over the past 16 years.

“I am honored to serve on the State Board of Education,” said Carson. “Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that every child deserves a chance to reach their full potential. I am committed, dependable, and ready to help ensure every Oklahoma student has the opportunity to succeed.”

Carson’s appointment to the board is subject to confirmation by the State Senate.