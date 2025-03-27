Gov. Kevin Stitt orders flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Representative Wes Watkins

Oklahoma City - Thursday the Governor issued a statement following the passing of former U.S. Representative Wes Watkins and announced that flags on state property be lowered to half-staff to honor his life and legacy.

“Today, we honor the life and service of former U.S. Representative Wes Watkins,” said Governor Stitt. “His dedication to Oklahoma spanned decades in both our state and federal government. His tireless advocacy for rural development and economic growth changed the lives of countless Oklahomans. Sarah and I extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Lou, their children, and grandchildren. As a sign of respect, I have ordered all flags on state property to be flown at half-staff until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 30.”

