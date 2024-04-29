Gov. Stitt issues state of emergency for 12 counties across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a State of Emergency declaration for 12 counties across Oklahoma after Saturday night’s storms.

The counties include Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, and Pontotoc counties.

The executive order says “Due to impacts from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding beginning April 27, 2024, including extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief,” according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The declaration temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies critical to recovery efforts, emergency relief, and power restoration.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.

Governor Stitt was in Sulphur and Holdenville on Sunday afternoon where storms caused significant damage.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!